System Administrator’s Day — We Give Gifts!

Congratulations to system administrators and devops on their professional holiday — today, on the last Friday of July, we celebrate the International System Administrator’s Day! What’s a celebration without gifts? Traditionally, we announce a festive sale — for one week, all our VDS and popular configurations of dedicated servers are available at a 50% discount!

How to Get the Festive Discount

It’s very simple — when placing an order for SSD VDS in any location, enter the coupon code SYSADMINDAY2019 to activate the special prices. This same code can be used for ordering dedicated servers based on Intel Xeon E3 processors with 32Gb of memory and SSD or HDD disks — the promotional price for such servers is only €44.95! For greater savings, it makes sense to order the service for a longer period (3, 6, or 12 months) — it will be even more advantageous. Detailed terms of the promotion are available on our website.

The number of promotional services is limited, so hurry up. Happy holiday, sysadmins!