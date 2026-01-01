Cookie Policy

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This Cookie Policy explains how ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) uses cookies and similar technologies on our websites, including itldc.com, my.itldc.com, and related service portals.

This policy should be read together with our Privacy & Data Protection documentation and Master Service Agreement.

1. What Are Cookies

Cookies are small text files stored on your device (computer, phone, or tablet) when you visit a website. They help websites function properly, remember user preferences, and improve usability and security.

Cookies do not give us access to your device and do not contain executable code.

2. Why We Use Cookies

We use cookies strictly for operational, security, and usability purposes, including:

enabling account login and authentication,

maintaining active user sessions,

protecting accounts from abuse and unauthorized access,

remembering language and interface preferences,

ensuring proper functioning of our customer portal and services,

collecting limited, aggregated usage statistics to improve our website.

We do not use cookies for intrusive tracking or behavioral advertising.

3. Types of Cookies We Use

3.1 Essential Cookies (Required)

These cookies are strictly necessary for the website and customer portal to function correctly.

Examples include:

session cookies for logged-in users,

authentication and security tokens,

load balancing and infrastructure stability cookies.

Without these cookies, core features such as login, account management, and service ordering will not work.

3.2 Preference Cookies

These cookies remember choices you make, such as:

selected language,

interface preferences,

region or localization settings.

They improve usability but are not strictly required for basic functionality.

3.3 Analytics Cookies (Limited)

We may use lightweight analytics tools to understand how visitors interact with our website in aggregate form, such as:

pages visited,

general geographic region (country-level),

browser and device type.

Analytics data:

is aggregated and anonymized where possible,

is not used to profile individual users,

is not sold or shared for advertising purposes.

4. What We Do NOT Use Cookies For

We do not use cookies for:

cross-site tracking,

advertising networks,

third-party marketing profiling,

selling or sharing browsing behavior with advertisers.

If third-party services are used (for example, payment providers or verification systems), they operate under their own cookie and privacy policies.

5. Third-Party Cookies

Some third-party services integrated into our website (such as payment processors or security tools) may set their own cookies.

ITLDC:

does not control these cookies,

does not have access to their contents,

is not responsible for their behavior.

We recommend reviewing the privacy and cookie policies of any third-party service you interact with.

6. Managing Cookies

You can control or delete cookies through your browser settings at any time.

Please note:

disabling essential cookies may prevent parts of the website or customer portal from functioning correctly,

disabling cookies will not remove contractual obligations under the Master Service Agreement.

Instructions for managing cookies are available in your browser’s help documentation.

7. Legal Basis for Cookie Use

Where applicable under GDPR and similar regulations:

essential cookies are processed based on legitimate interest and contractual necessity,

optional cookies are processed based on consent or legitimate interest, depending on configuration and jurisdiction.

We may update this Cookie Policy from time to time to reflect:

technical changes,

legal or regulatory requirements,

improvements to our services.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates when the policy was last updated. Continued use of our website after updates constitutes acceptance of the revised policy.

For questions related to cookies or data protection, please contact us via the official support channels listed on itldc.com.