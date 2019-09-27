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CentOS 8 Released
CentOS 8 has been released, offering a range of new features and improvements for users seeking a stable and reliable Linux distribution.
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CentOS Linux Distribution Open Source Software Package Management Server Administration Networking
CentOS 8 Released
Three days ago, the new branch of one of the most popular Linux distributions was officially released — CentOS 8. CentOS, based on Red Hat Linux, caters to users who need a stable and reliable OS without corporate-level support.
What’s New in CentOS 8?
Key Changes
- BaseOS and AppStream: Two repositories are available; BaseOS is for server applications, while AppStream targets workstation users.
- Web Console: A browser-based management panel for maintenance and configuration tasks.
- Podman Instead of Docker: Podman offers Docker compatibility without requiring a constant daemon, enhancing resource efficiency.
- Updated TCP Stack: New algorithms BRR and NV improve handling of incoming connections, crucial for overloaded systems.
- dnf Instead of yum: dnf is the new package manager, retaining compatibility with yum for easy transitions.
- Network Interface Scripts: Scripts now utilize nmcli, managing network settings via NetworkManager while retaining old interface descriptions.
- Booting from High-Speed NVDIMM: Now supports booting from NVDIMM storage devices, enhancing data access speeds.
- Removal of Btrfs Support: Btrfs has been excluded from CentOS 8.
- ISO Images Available: The ISO images for CentOS 8 can be found on the official mirrors, with automated installation templates for our high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers coming soon. Join us!
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