SSD VDS with Giant Discount - Only Few Days Left!

New wholesale from ITLDC with giant discounts on SSD VDS continues! Just few days left – this week, you have a great opportunity to get blazing fast SSD VDS in any location with a 33.33% discount, starting from EUR2.33 for SSD VDS with 1Gb of memory.

Our clients have appreciated the speed, performance, and reliability of our new SSD VDS because we use our own, the most advanced hardware and state-of-the-art software solutions. No compromises – we use KVM/QEMU as virtualization technology and do not allow overselling of resources. This means that each VDS works with guaranteed resources – memory and disk space are allocated when creating VDS, ensuring optimal network and processor performance.

Our VDS supports all modern operating systems – Linux, FreeBSD, and Windows. You can even install an operating system from your own ISO image. Using our SSD VDS is recommended for virtually any tasks.

Let’s return to the wholesale – order any SSD VDS with coupon code NOVEMBER11 to receive a 33.33% discount! The discount will be active for a whole year, regardless of the period for which the initial order is made. Choose longer periods to maximize your savings, as additional discounts will be automatically applied.

Order your new SSD VDS today and don’t forget to tell your friends about this wholesale!