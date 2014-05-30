Microsoft Windows Server Products Available for Lease

Great news for our users – now you can lease licenses for the Microsoft Windows Server family with full official support and updates. We signed a Service Provider Licensing Agreement that allows us to offer our customers dedicated servers and SSD VDS with official Microsoft software products.

We provide the latest version of Windows Server in three different versions – Standard, Essential, and Datacenter Edition:

Windows Server Standard Edition : This version is suitable for most standard applications, facilitating everything from remote workstations in the cloud to corporate server creations. It can be installed on SSD VDS and dedicated servers with at least 2 GB of RAM.

Windows Server 2012 R2 Essentials : An ideal solution for small businesses, it offers a modern and flexible means to protect, organize, and access your business information from virtually anywhere, enabling local or cloud-based application launches.

Microsoft Windows Datacenter Edition: Perfect for cloud providers and those needing to quickly and cost-effectively deploy multiple Windows virtual machines on a single bare-metal server.

Traditionally, we provide support and assistance in the installation of operating systems for our clients. Please contact our support team for help – we will be happy to assist you in choosing the best option that fits your needs.