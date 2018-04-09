ITL — 27 years and we are giving away gifts!

Today is ITL’s birthday — we have turned 27 years old. Back in 1991, on April 9th, the company “Information Technology Laboratory” was registered, marking the beginning of what is now known under the brand ITLDC.

Starting with one-time IT services, supply of computer equipment, and communication devices, our main activity later became Internet service provision. These were times only remembered by “veterans”. Back then, the concept of a “dedicated line” was only for the lucky and knowledgeable, and the speed of “interoperator connection” started at 2400 baud per second — analog modems were used since technologies like ADSL, PON, and others had not yet been invented. Imagine — the speed was tens of thousands of times less than what your smartphone provides via a mobile network.

It was a time of UUCP, multiport cards Digiboard, ten-megabit Ethernet over coaxial cable, the Gopher protocol (yes, the WWW was still almost non-existent), BSDi 1.1, U.S.Robotics Courier modems, and other nostalgic things that are likely unknown to our readers.

A lot of time has passed since then — we have not only observed the development of technologies but have continuously applied new solutions: xDSL, fiber optics, various families of routers, switches, constant development of our own network, our own data center, and management systems. An enormous experience has been accumulated.

27 years is indeed a significant age for any company. We confidently move forward, develop our services, and add new offerings and platforms — many exciting things are planned ahead.

Join us!

On our birthday, we are giving discounts!

Order any virtual server on SSD drives in one of 7 locations, enter the coupon ITL27ANNIVERSARY, and a permanent discount of 33% is yours! The code can be used until the end of April 2018, and the number of activations is limited. Hurry up!