Google has released Squoosh — an image optimizer for the web
Google has launched Squoosh, a free online image optimizer that simplifies image manipulation and supports various formats.
Google has Released Squoosh — An Image Optimizer for the Web
Recently, Squoosh from Google has launched — a free and interesting solution for image optimization for websites. The service is available at Squoosh.app and allows users to conveniently and easily perform basic manipulations on images online — changing the palette, adjusting quality settings, selecting various formats for export, and visually comparing optimization results with the original file.
Both traditional (PNG, JPG) and modern optimization options are supported — OptiPNG, MozJPG, WebP. Let’s briefly go through these options:
- OptiPNG: A well-known technology for optimizing PNG, designed for deep optimization and conversion of images to this format.
- MozJPG: A Mozilla project focused on reducing the size of JPG images while maintaining acceptable quality.
- WebP: A new image format introduced by Google in 2010, based on compression technology for static images from the VP8 video codec.
The source code for Squoosh is available on GitHub — GitHub Repository, so you can install this software on your own server or VDS.
Need Help?
Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues.Contact Support