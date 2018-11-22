Black Friday Starts Today — 60% Discount on All SSD VDS!

The “Black Friday” mega-sale period has begun! This means that now is the perfect time to get yourself a new high-speed dedicated server or SSD VDS with a 60% discount!

Our hyper-popular SSD VDS are available in seven locations during the sale using the code BLACKFRIDAY2018. Renting a high-speed virtual server with unlimited traffic in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Latvia, Singapore, and two locations in the USA costs only EUR1.40 with the discount. You can save even more: when paying for 1 year, SSD VDS 1G will cost you only EUR1.10 per month, which is three times lower than the regular price. Now is the time to order your new server!

Our SSD VDS configurations are suitable for any task, offering options from 1GB RAM/10Gb SSD to 32Gb/200Gb SSD, with various core counts and unlimited traffic. Built on our own hardware and leveraging the latest Intel Xeon E5 and Intel Scalable Xeon processors, our SSD VDS clusters ensure comfortable and stable operation.

Additionally, we are offering discounts on dedicated servers this Black Friday. Any available configuration with instant activation, unlimited traffic, and a convenient control panel is available at a special price! Use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2018 for a 35% discount. Ordering for a longer period will maximize your savings!

Special Offer for Current Customers

Already a customer? We’re happy to offer free months of SSD VDS rental. Extend your current service for 3, 6, or 12 months and send us a message to support with the subject “I want a discount on BLACK FRIDAY.” Enjoy an additional free rental of your SSD VDS for one, three, or six months, respectively. This offer is valid until December 1, 2018, inclusive. Hurry — it’s a great deal!

Sale Conditions

Promotional services can be ordered from November 22 to December 1, 2018, inclusive.

Special conditions apply only to new orders.

Discounts cannot be combined.

The promotional price is activated for the first order period. Choose the order period—one, three, six, or twelve months—and the discount will apply.

The number of code activations is limited.

The promotional service cannot replace an existing one.

All sales are final except for objective reasons.

Choose the location carefully and check parameters on ITLDC Looking Glass.

Happy shopping this Black Friday! Join us!