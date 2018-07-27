SYSADMINDAY2018 — Congratulations to Sysadmins!

Today, on the last Friday of July, we celebrate an important and joyful holiday: Sysadmin Day! This day is dedicated to those who, regardless of the heat or cold, tirelessly work to ensure the stability of IT infrastructure.

Our friendly team wishes all sysadmins interesting projects, stable technology, loyal users, and a wonderful mood.

To celebrate Sysadmin Day, we are offering a permanent 50% discount on any configuration of SSD VDS! Choose your desired location (we have seven options: NL, BG, LV, UA, SG, US CA, US NJ), select the necessary plan, enter the promo code SYSADMINDAY2018, and the 50% discount will be automatically activated.

Happy SysAdmin Day! Join us!