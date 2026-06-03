Solutions Cloud et Centre de Données Premium

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NVMe VDS

Serveurs virtuels dédiés haute performance avec stockage NVMe

Serveurs Dédiés

Serveurs bare-metal avec contrôle matériel complet

24/7 Support

Support expert toujours disponible

Emplacements Mondiaux

20+ emplacements mondiaux

NVMe VDS en Vedette

Serveurs virtuels dédiés haute performance avec stockage NVMe

Emplacement
Plan
CPU
RAM
Stockage
Prix
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 1GPopulaire
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Commander
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopulaire
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Commander
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG HD VDS 500GPopulaire
1 vCPU1 GB500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
Commander
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 2GPopulaire
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Commander
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopulaire
2 vCPU4 GB2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
Commander
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 4GPopulaire
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Commander
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopulaire
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Commander
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopulaire
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Commander
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopulaire
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Commander
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 64GPopulaire
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Commander
Voir tous les plans NVMe VDS disponibles

Serveurs Dédiés en Vedette

Serveurs bare-metal avec contrôle matériel complet

Emplacement
Plan
CPU
RAM
Stockage
Prix
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
LC-E3/32/SSDPopulaire
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Commander
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopulaire
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Commander
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopulaire
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Commander
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopulaire
Xeon Gold (10c/20t)64Gb ECC RAM2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Commander
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopulaire
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
Commander
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Populaire
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
Commander
Voir tous les plans de serveurs dédiés

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