Solutions Cloud et Centre de Données Premium

Using a VDS as Your Remote Development Environment
A remote development VDS gives you an always-available Linux workspace for coding, testing, staging and tools like Codex, reachable from any computer with SSH.
Déployez votre infrastructure dans 20 sites mondiaux avec des performances d'entreprise et un support 24/7
Serveurs virtuels dédiés haute performance avec stockage NVMe
Serveurs bare-metal avec contrôle matériel complet
Support expert toujours disponible
20+ emplacements mondiaux
Serveurs virtuels dédiés haute performance avec stockage NVMe
Emplacement
Plan
CPU
RAM
Stockage
Prix
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 1GPopulaire
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Commander
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
DUS NVMe VDS 1GPopulaire
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Commander
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
PRG HD VDS 500GPopulaire
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|500 GB HDD
€3.99/mo
|Commander
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 2GPopulaire
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Commander
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF HD VDS 2000GPopulaire
|2 vCPU
|4 GB
|2000 GB HDD
€11.99/mo
|Commander
EU11.BCNBarcelona, Spain
BCN NVMe VDS 4GPopulaire
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Commander
EU2.SOFSofia, Bulgaria
SOF NVMe VDS 4GPopulaire
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Commander
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopulaire
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Commander
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
MXP NVMe VDS 64GPopulaire
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Commander
US3.MIAMiami FL, United States
MIA NVMe VDS 64GPopulaire
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Commander
Serveurs bare-metal avec contrôle matériel complet
Emplacement
Plan
CPU
RAM
Stockage
Prix
EU7.BUCBucharest, Romania
LC-E3/32/SSDPopulaire
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Commander
EU9.DUSDusseldorf, Germany
LC-E3/32/SSDPopulaire
|Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)
|32Gb ECC RAM
|2x1000Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
|Commander
EU4.PRGPrague, Czech Republic
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopulaire
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Commander
EU8.MXPMilano, Italy
Gold/64GB/NVMePopulaire
|Xeon Gold (10c/20t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x1000GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Commander
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Xeon E/64GB/NVMePopulaire
|Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)
|64Gb ECC RAM
|2x500Gb NVMe
€99.90/mo
|Commander
US2.EWRSecaucus NJ, United States
Dual Xeon/512Populaire
|2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)
|512Gb ECC RAM
|4x2TB SSD
€319.00/moSetup: €19.99
|Commander
A remote development VDS gives you an always-available Linux workspace for coding, testing, staging and tools like Codex, reachable from any computer with SSH.
AI can help you prepare a better support request, but only if you give it context and limits. Otherwise, a simple issue may turn into a one-page ticket goblin with fake confidence and useless recommendations.
Scheduled network maintenance in ITLDC EU2.SOF Sofia datacenter on 29-30 May 2026, including switch upgrades, more 10G ports, and improved backbone redundancy.