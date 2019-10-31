Halloween 2019 Promotion!

Mega-discounts are not just for Black Friday – we are launching a traditional sale for Halloween! During the week, our high-speed VDS SSDs and dedicated servers on Xeon processors can be ordered at a 50% discount – a great opportunity to save!

Dedicated Servers

Let’s start with dedicated servers in the Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the USA. Our standard configurations are based on Xeon E3 processors with 32GB of memory and 2x250GB SSD drives or 2x2000GB HDD with the code HALLOWEEN2019 will cost only EUR45 per month. Ordering for a long period makes it even cheaper. Servers are available with almost instant installation – you can start using your new server in just a few minutes after payment. Each server includes IPv4 + IPv6 and unlimited IP transit.

VDS SSDs

Our flagship SSDs VDS based on modern clusters with professional redundant NVMe and SSDs can also be ordered at a 50% discount with a coupon HALLOWEEN2019. This means that the cost of VDS 1G SSDs will be only EUR1.75 per month! Our SSD VDS plans are suitable for a variety of projects – from reliable personal VPN servers and site hosting to remote desktops and development. ITLDC’s VDS SSDs are located in 9 data centers around the world – choose the most suitable during your order placement.

Take Action Now!

Order your new server now! The number of promotional products is limited, and the discount code is only valid until November 10, 2019, so hurry!

P.S. Please note the terms and conditions for ordering promotional products.