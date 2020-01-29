EU6.GVA – Geneva, Switzerland!

We are introducing our new data center in Europe – EU6.GVA in Geneva, Switzerland. Our high-speed VDS SSD and bare-metal servers are already available for order in this safest country of Europe!

Why Switzerland?

This country has traditionally strict laws regarding privacy protection. Operators of data centers and cloud providers adhere to the highest world standards of reliability and protection of user data – this means that Switzerland is the best choice for hosting critical content, financial information, and corporate resources.

Additionally, Switzerland’s ideal geographical location in the center of Europe enhances data transfer performance and reduces RTT delays, making EU6.GVA an excellent option.

We recommend EU6.GVA for your new or existing projects! Our SSD VDS with unlimited traffic featuring SSD/NVMe storage and high-performance dedicated servers are readily available for order in EU6.GVA; start today!

To celebrate the launch of our new data center, we’re offering a promotion with amazing discounts. Use the coupon GENEVA to enjoy a 50% discount on any Switzerland’s SSD VDS plan. Save wisely – order your VDS for a longer term (3, 6, or 12 months) for greater savings! The number of coupons is limited, so hurry!

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