New Year’s Crazy Sale Has Begun!

60% Discount on SSD VDS and Special Prices on Dedicated Servers!

We are launching our traditional seasonal sale! Enjoy crazy discounts — our high-speed SSD VDS is available today with a 60% discount. Popular dedicated servers on the Supermicro platform with E3 processors and 32Gb of memory are priced at only EUR49.90. It’s time to save; let’s get started!

We offer our SSD VDS in 10 locations — six in Europe (NL, BG, UA, LV, CZ, PL), three in the USA (California, New Jersey, and Florida), and one in Asia (Singapore). We provide an excellent set of features for our SSD VDS: unlimited traffic, mirrored storage on professional SSDs, IPv4+IPv6, and qualified support.

As a New Year’s gift, when ordering the service for 3, 6, or 12 months, you receive a 60% discount! Enter the special coupon HAPPYNEWYEAR2020 to activate these special prices. For example, ordering a 16G SSD VDS for a year saves you almost €400!

For projects needing higher performance and dedicated hardware components, we are launching a sale of dedicated servers at a special price — only EUR49.90 for the Supermicro platform with E3 4c/8t processors, ECC 32Gb memory, and optional mirrored SSD storage (2x200Gb or 2x250Gb) or traditional hard drives (2x1000Gb or 2x2000Gb, depending on availability).

The server price is fixed for the entire rental period, and the initial order period can be any. The number of servers is limited! Order your server now, installation is instant — no waiting. The server will be available within minutes after ordering. If you need help migrating your data, our engineers are ready to assist!

Happy holidays! Join us!

p.s. The coupon can be activated from December 18, 2019, to January 18, 2020, or until promotional products are exhausted. See also Terms of Promo Orders for SSD VDS.