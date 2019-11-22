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Black Friday Starts Now!

Black Friday has arrived with unbeatable discounts up to 80%! Enjoy savings on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.

Dmytro
Black Friday discounts hosting VDS dedicated servers web hosting special offers

Black Friday Starts Now!

We decided to not keep our users waiting and are starting a week of super discounts right now, from November 22 to November 29 inclusive! So, this year we have discounts up to 80% on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting. Let’s get started!

Hosting Discounts

We’ll begin with hosting, the most common service for hosting small, low-load websites. Choose the plan that interests you and for a 1-year order period, enter the promo code BF2019HOSTING, and 80% off is yours. We recommend this for small websites, personal blogs, and similar projects.

SSD VDS Offers

For SSD VDS, we have prepared two options for discounts:

  • For those who want to save more: Get a 60% discount on any SSD VDS plan (including the ISPManager panel) by using the promo code BF2019VDS-60OFF. Choosing a longer order period of 6 months or 1 year maximizes your savings.
  • For those who prefer to save less: Use coupon code BF2019VDS-30OFF for prices that are 30% lower than usual, available for a whole year with any starting order period.

Dedicated Servers

Now let’s move on to dedicated servers.

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