Black Friday 2015: SSD VDS and Dedicated Servers with Special Discounts

In late November, we traditionally run a sale on our SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to save money, get great service, and enjoy unbeatable bonuses. Special promotional offers are available just a few days between November 26 and December 1:

Order our SSD VDS with coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015 for a special 33% discount! Our VDS runs in full virtualization mode (KVM/QEMU technology), with fixed resources and no overselling. ITLDC’s VDS has four data centers to choose from, offers fast and unlimited internet access, is backed by powerful hardware, and comes with full root access. It’s a great choice for most applications.

Need more power? Check out our dedicated servers in the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the United States. With coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015, any new dedicated server’s standard configuration magically becomes 20% cheaper! This means that the minimum price for your own server will just be €31.20—a fantastic option for those who need more disk space, dedicated CPU resources, and other advantages of a dedicated server.

General Terms and Conditions for Using Coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015:

The discount is valid for 1 year from the code activation date, regardless of the initial order period. To maximize savings, you can pay for the service for 3, 6, or 12 months.

The coupon can only be used for new service orders.

A dedicated server or VDS ordered with the coupon cannot replace existing ITLDC services.

If your dedicated server package is unavailable (out of stock/in transit), we will prepare a new server and activate it with the special price, even if the promotion period has ended. Please contact our support for details.

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