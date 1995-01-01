System Administration

Launching the VNC Console
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Leer Más
This guide outlines the steps to launch the VNC console for your selected service.Leer Más
Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.Leer Más
This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6.Leer Más
This guide walks you through the steps to upload and mount an ISO image in VMmanager, enabling you to boot from it effectively.Leer Más
Follow these steps to reset your password on various services. Note that password reset is not possible on Windows.Leer Más
Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command.Leer Más
This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments.Leer Más
This guide will walk you through the process of mounting an ISO file using IPMI, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation for your server management.Leer Más
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server.Leer Más
Explore free web hosting control panels that provide an efficient way to manage your servers and services without the cost of commercial options.Leer Más
This article explains the manual process for migrating services between data centres, as automated migration is not supported.Leer Más
Learn how to use the 'du' command to identify disk space usage on your system.Leer Más
Learn how to safely clear log files without deleting them, ensuring your programs and OS function correctly.Leer Más
This article provides estimated setup times for various services after payment is completed.Leer Más
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to install and run iperf in server mode to measure network performance.Leer Más