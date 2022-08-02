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How to find what is taking up disk space (du utility)
Learn how to use the 'du' command to identify disk space usage on your system.
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disk space du command linux system administration
How to Find What is Taking Up Disk Space (du Utility)
Usage of du command is easy and pretty intuitive. This command will show what files are taking up disk space and how much.
To use this command, you should connect to your server and type:
du -h
This command will show how much space is taken up in the directory that you are currently in. -h is for a human-readable format.
If you want to check a whole server, you should type:
du -h /
To check a specific folder, type:
du -h MyFolder
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