Dedicated Servers

How long does it take for a dedicated or virtual server to get set up?
Most servers can be ready to use within minutes of ordering, though installation speed varies depending on the chosen operating system.Leer Más
Most servers can be ready to use within minutes of ordering, though installation speed varies depending on the chosen operating system.Leer Más
Learn how to access IPMI for server management, including logging in and using KVM.Leer Más
This guide provides step-by-step instructions on accessing KVM IPMI using the HTML5 interface for remote control.Leer Más