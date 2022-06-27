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How long does it take for a dedicated or virtual server to get set up?
Most servers can be ready to use within minutes of ordering, though installation speed varies depending on the chosen operating system.
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How long does it take for a dedicated or virtual server to get set up?
In most cases, you can start using your servers just in a few minutes after ordering. However, installation speed can be affected by the OS that you have chosen during the ordering process.
Installation Speed by Operating System
- CentOS: Fastest installation time.
- Windows: Usually takes more time for installation.
Depending on your chosen OS, be prepared for varying setup times.
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