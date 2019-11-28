We accept Alipay!

Now our VDS SSD, dedicated servers, hosting, SSL certificates and other services can be paid for by one of the most popular payment systems in the world - Alipay.

Alipay is used by more than 870 million people, making it the leading mobile payment tool globally and the second largest electronic payment method. For comparison, PayPal currently has only 288 million registered users.

This payment method is predominantly utilized in Asian countries - China, Hong Kong, Singapore. Now our users from this region can pay for our services even more simply, safely, and quickly using the familiar payment system.

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