Secret Sale for SSD VDS and Bare Metal Dedicated Servers!

Missing sales? You don’t have to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – you can buy VDS or a powerful server right now! This is a secret sale, so don’t tell anyone but your most trusted friends about it 🙂

Coupons for Discounts

- VDS-SECRET-SALE – 50% off for all SSD VDS, starting at EUR1.74 per month. The minimum order period is 1 month (3 months for SSD VDS 1G). Want to save more? Order for a year and guarantee savings of tens or hundreds of euros!

- BARE-METAL-SALE – Special price for popular dedicated server configurations in Europe: Xeon E3 4c/8t, 32GB ECC RAM, 2x2000Gb HDD – just EUR39,00.

Special price codes are valid until October 20, 2020. The number of promotional products is limited, so hurry!

P.S. Don’t forget to subscribe: ITLDC @ Facebook 🙂