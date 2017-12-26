New Year Sale - SSD VDS and Dedicated Servers 33% Cheaper!

The New Year holidays and long weekends are a wonderful and profitable reason to deploy your resources on high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers from ITLDC. From today until January 15, we are giving gifts to all our users!

Let’s start with our new services — our high-speed SSD VDS in six locations (US CA, UA, NL, LV, BG, US NJ) and all standard configurations of dedicated servers are available at a permanent 33% discount. This means you can save wonderfully — from a couple of dozen to several hundred euros a year. For example, when ordering an SSD VDS 2G, you can save almost two and a half euros per month — for a reliable and fast KVM VDS with SSD storage, 2 Xeon E5 cores, and 2GB of memory, the promotional price is only EUR4.68 per month. This applies to all SSD VDS tariff plans!

We also have special offers on dedicated servers — popular configurations based on Supermicro platforms with Intel Xeon E3-1230v3-v6 processors and 32GB ECC (available versions with 2x250SSD or 2x2000HDD) for only EUR60 per month. These configurations are an excellent choice for hosting high-load web projects and for corporate solutions, such as organizing remote workplaces for departments and small companies.

How to Get the Discount

Choose the service, place an order, and enter the coupon NY2018 in the special field. The promotional prices will be activated automatically. For greater savings, consider ordering the service for a longer period.

Existing Customers

If you already have a VDS or dedicated server, extend the service for 3, 6, or 12 months, and we’ll add 1, 2, or 4 months as a gift. To receive the bonus, open a ticket at my.itldc.com with the subject “Happy New Year!” and specify the service ID. Note that discounts are not cumulative — if your service was registered under a previous promotion, we may not be able to add bonus months.

This promotion lasts until January 15 inclusive. Join us and enjoy these incredible savings!

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