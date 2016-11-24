Black Friday 2016: Get your server with up to 50% discount!

Hurry up - Black Friday 2016 Sale is already in progress! Special prices are available only for orders placed from November 25 to 28 - with discounts of up to 50% for SSD VDS and dedicated servers.

Let’s start with SSD VDS, our most popular service. During the Black Friday Sale, we provide 50% discount on any virtual servers in our locations (NL, UA, BG, LV, US) – simply type BLACKFRIDAY2016 coupon code when ordering your VDS. Important tip: to maximize your discount, make sure to order your VDS for the longest available period. For instance, you can save up to ~EUR80 with SSD VDS 2048 – a fantastic offer!

If you need more horsepower, check out our dedicated servers with unlimited IP transit, powerful CPUs, and instant installation. From November 25 to 28, you can get 25% off your server! Use the same coupon code – enter BLACKFRIDAY2016 to activate these special terms and opt for the maximum available billing period to enhance your savings.

Terms for the BLACKFRIDAY2016 Sale:

Coupon code is active from November 25, 2016 (00:00 UTC) .

. Coupon code deactivates at November 28, 2016 (23:59 UTC) .

. Discounts cannot be combined.

Discounts do not apply to options like software licenses, domain names, or advanced support.

Discount is valid only for the first billing cycle.

Discounts are only valid for new purchases and not applicable to existing packages unless specifically marketed as upgrade promotions.

We love to help! If you have any questions or need assistance, please submit a ticket in the Support Center at my.itldc.com. We will do our best to respond within minutes.