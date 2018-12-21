New Year Sale on High-Speed SSD VDS!

We all love the New Year holidays and, of course, gifts! Traditionally, we are kicking off our New Year sale on our most popular services — high-speed SSD VDS based on KVM technology with unlimited traffic, fast processors, and professional support!

Virtual servers, or VDS for short, are the most multifunctional and affordable solution for most tasks. Hosting websites, personal VPN servers, network file storage, virtual remote workstations, development and testing environments — there are countless applications. We provide our users with SSD VDS — virtual servers based on KVM technology with storage on high-speed redundant SSD drives and guaranteed allocation of vital resources.

SSD VDS are suitable for both beginners and advanced users. Beginners can take advantage of convenient control panels or choose servers with pre-installed software (or, of course, contact support — we will help!). Those familiar with modern server operating systems will appreciate the encrypted access to the console, installation support from their own ISO, and easy management.

But enough about technical matters — let’s move on to the pleasant part, the gifts! The New Year sale has officially begun and will last until January 10, 2019, inclusive. As part of the promotion, we guarantee a 50% discount on the first ordered period for any SSD VDS configuration in any of the 8 locations where our server platforms are located. To get the special price for your order, please enter the festive secret code “2019” when placing your order — and the discount is yours!

Promotion Terms:

Promotional services can be ordered from 00:00 UTC on December 21, 2018 to 23:59 UTC on January 10, 2019.

Special conditions apply only to new orders.

Discounts cannot be combined.

The promotional price is activated for the first ordered period. You can choose the service order period – one, three, six, or twelve months. The discount will be activated for the selected period during the order.

The number of code activations is limited – so hurry up!

The promotional service cannot be used to replace an existing service.

All sales are final. This means that replacement or cancellation of a service is only possible for objective reasons. Choose your location carefully, and check the necessary parameters on ITLDC Looking Glass.

Happy New Year! Join us! 🙂