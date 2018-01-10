SG1.SIN Launch: New Datacenter in Singapore

We are pleased to announce the launch of ITLDC’s new location, SG1.SIN, in Singapore, Asia’s largest technological and financial metropolis. Our SSD VDS cloud is now taking orders for this new site!

SG1.SIN offers optimized connectivity with Southeast Asia, India, China, and Australia, benefiting over 3 billion people. Hosting your resources here will significantly reduce round-trip delay (RTT) and increase speed for users in the APAC region.

As always, we provide unified solutions in SG1.SIN, along with our other locations. High-speed SSD VDS in SG1.SIN features instant installation, unlimited traffic, powerful processors, and redundant solid-state drives, available for both existing and new customers.

Sign up for my.itldc.com and use the SINGAPORE coupon to receive a lifetime, recurring 40% discount on any VDS in this location. Note that promotional service orders are limited, so act quickly!

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