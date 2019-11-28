We Accept Alipay!
We are excited to announce that our services can now be paid for using Alipay, making transactions easier and more secure for our users.
Now, our SSD VDS, dedicated servers, hosting, SSL certificates and other services can be paid for using one of the most popular payment systems in the world - Alipay.
Currently, over 870 million people use Alipay, making it the most popular mobile payment tool worldwide and the second-largest electronic payment medium. For comparison, PayPal currently has only 288 million registered users.
Alipay is most commonly used in Asian countries - China, Hong Kong, Singapore. Now our users from this region can pay for our services even more easily, securely, and quickly - using their familiar payment system.
Join us!
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