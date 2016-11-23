Fedora 25 — The New Version of the Popular Distribution

Yesterday, November 22, 2016, the new release of Fedora 25 was unveiled. This Linux distribution from the RHEL family is recognized as the most advanced in its branch, featuring the latest system, server, and application software versions.

Main Changes in Fedora 25

Fedora 25 brings many changes that will surely interest developers of modern web applications. A notable improvement is in the installation procedure, where kickstart scripts have been modified to allow multiple options for partitioning the disk. For example:

part / --device=sda | hda | vda

This command enables the installer to choose the device for the root file system based on availability, which is ideal for both bare metal servers and virtual machines. Owners of private clouds will appreciate this innovation.

Key updates in Fedora 25 include:

Updated Ruby on Rails to version 5.0

Go compiler 1.7

Rust compiler and Cargo package management system

GNU C Library version 2.24

New version of Erlang 19

Haskell compiler GHC 7.10

Unicode 9.0 support

For a complete list of changes, check the official project site in the Release Notes.

We expect Fedora 25 to soon be available for automatic installations. In the meantime, our SSD VDS services support installation from user-uploaded ISO images, enabling immediate use of Fedora 25. Our technical support team is ready to assist you with the installation of this operating system.

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