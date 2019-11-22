Black Friday Starts Now!

We decided not to torment the expectations of our users, and the week of super-discounts starts right now, from November 22 till November 29! This year, we have discounts of up to 80% on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting. Let’s start!

Check our hosting, the most common service for small, undemanding sites. Choose the plan and for a 1-year order period, enter the promotional code BF2019HOSTING and enjoy an 80% discount. Recommended for small sites, personal blogs, and similar projects.

For SSD VDS, we have two discount options:

For maximum savings, use coupon BF2019VDS-60OFF to get 60% off on any SSD VDS tariff. For maximum benefit, choose a longer order period – 6 months or 1 year .

to get on any SSD VDS tariff. For maximum benefit, choose a longer order period – . If you prefer a smaller discount, the coupon BF2019VDS-30OFF gives you prices 30% lower than usual for the whole year with any initial order period. This option is ideal for those who cannot commit to a long-term order right away.

Regarding dedicated servers, Black Friday is a great opportunity to upgrade your project. During this week, order HDD/SSD servers with Intel Xeon E3 CPU in multiple locations including NL, BG, LV, CZ, PL, and US, and get an unheard-of 40% discount, which remains valid for 12 months. Use code BF2019DEDIC.

Already have a server or VDS? We’re happy to offer you a Black Friday gift! Extend your server or VDS for 3, 6, or 12 months, write a review or subscribe on Facebook / Twitter, and we will add 1, 3, or 6 months to your lease term for free!

These discounts are available only once a year on Black Friday—don’t miss out!

p.s. Not sure which service to choose? Read our article: What is the difference between hosting, VPS, VDS, and a dedicated server?. If you have questions about using promotional products, see our few simple rules for ordering services with coupons. Have a great Black Friday! 🙂