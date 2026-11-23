Black Friday 2026: Up to 40% Off NVMe VDS

Black Friday is almost here, and this year the useful things are on sale too. From November 24 through December 1, you can save up to 40% when ordering a new ITLDC NVMe VDS.

No queues, no wrestling over the last box on a shelf, and no server disappearing while you make your way to the checkout. Choose a configuration, add it to your cart, and complete the payment before the promotion ends.

Black Friday discounts

The discount depends on the prepaid order period:

40% off when ordering for 12 months

when ordering for 12 months 20% off when ordering for 6 months

when ordering for 6 months 10% off when ordering for 3 months

The offer applies to new orders for NVMe VDS plans starting from 2G. The smallest 1G plans are not included. Sorry, tiny servers - this particular party begins one size above you.

The promotion is available for qualifying new orders placed and paid between:

November 24, 2026 at 00:00 UTC and December 1, 2026 at 23:59 UTC.

Both parts matter: the order must be placed and the payment completed before the promotion ends. A server left unpaid in the cart after the deadline will not retain its Black Friday discount. At the first second of December 2, the promotional pricing will be disabled. Computers are excellent at deadlines and surprisingly unmoved by festive explanations.

How to use the offer

There is no complicated quest and no coupon to discover under a keyboard.

Open the NVMe VDS order page or proceed through the customer portal. Select a 2G or larger NVMe VDS plan and the location you need. Choose a prepaid term of 3, 6, or 12 months. Add the new server to your cart and complete the payment before December 1 at 23:59 UTC.

The appropriate discount will be applied to a qualifying new order. Before ordering, please read the promotional offer terms.

What can you do with a new VDS?

A fresh NVMe VDS is a convenient home for a new website, development or staging environment, VPN, monitoring system, backup node, game server, or that self-hosted project you have been meaning to try since approximately three Black Fridays ago.

The 12-month option provides the largest discount and is a good fit for services you already expect to keep running. Shorter 3-month and 6-month terms leave more room for experiments while still reducing the initial cost.

If your project needs complete physical hardware instead of a virtual server, browse our dedicated servers and check the customer portal for special prices on selected configurations. Memory prices have been a little unhinged lately, but we are doing everything we can to prepare worthwhile offers, including for lower-cost platforms. Dedicated-server specials may differ from the fixed NVMe VDS discounts described above, so the portal is the best place to see what is currently available.

Eight days to save up to 40%

The promotion runs for eight days, from November 24 at 00:00 UTC until December 1 at 23:59 UTC. Select a new 2G or larger NVMe VDS, choose the prepaid period that suits the project, and make sure the payment reaches us before the clock reaches December 2.

Your new server can be ready in minutes. Deciding which project deserves it first may take a little longer.