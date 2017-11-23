BLACK FRIDAY 2017: 60% Discount on All SSD VDS!

The Black Friday sale starts right now — we have prepared massive discounts on our popular SSD VDS. Until December 3, we guarantee a 60% discount on all pricing plans for renting cloud virtual servers with high-speed SSD drives, unlimited Internet access, and powerful processors!

How to Get the Special Price

It’s very simple — when ordering SSD VDS, enter the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2017 in the “Promo Code” field, and the nice discount will be automatically activated for your order. The longer the rental period, the more you save, since when you order SSD VDS for 3, 6, or 12 months, additional discounts are included at any of the five available locations.

Existing Customers

Already a customer? We would be happy to give you free months of SSD VDS rental — extend your existing service for 3, 6, or 12 months, and send us a message in support with the subject “I want a BLACK FRIDAY discount”. We will give you one, three, or even six months of additional free rental of your SSD VDS, respectively.

Remember — the offer is valid until December 3 inclusive 🙂 We would appreciate it if you leave your feedback on our Facebook page — share your experience using our service.

Join us and invite your friends. Happy shopping during discount week!