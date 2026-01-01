DMCA Procedures

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This page describes the procedures followed by ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”) for handling copyright infringement claims under the United States Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”).

These procedures apply to all services provided by ITLDC and should be read together with the Master Service Agreement and Abuse Policies.

1. Scope and Purpose

ITLDC respects the intellectual property rights of others and expects its customers to do the same.

This policy explains:

how copyright holders may submit DMCA takedown notices,

what information is required for a valid notice,

how customers may submit counter-notifications,

how repeat infringement is handled.

2. Submitting a DMCA Takedown Notice

If you believe that material hosted on ITLDC infrastructure infringes your copyright, you may submit a DMCA notice.

A valid DMCA notice must include all of the following:

identification of the copyrighted work claimed to have been infringed,

identification of the allegedly infringing material, including the specific IP address , URL, and date/time of activity,

, URL, and date/time of activity, sufficient information to allow ITLDC to locate the material,

your name, organization (if applicable), email address, and physical address,

a statement that you have a good-faith belief that the use of the material is not authorized,

a statement, under penalty of perjury, that the information provided is accurate,

your physical or electronic signature.

Incomplete or vague notices may be rejected or delayed.

3. How DMCA Notices Are Processed

Upon receipt of a valid DMCA notice, ITLDC may:

review the notice for completeness and validity,

temporarily disable access to the allegedly infringing material,

forward the notice to the affected customer,

request additional information if required.

ITLDC does not act as a judge of copyright disputes and processes notices based on formal compliance with DMCA requirements.

4. Counter-Notification Procedure

If you believe that material was removed or disabled in error, you may submit a counter-notification.

A valid counter-notice must include:

identification of the removed or disabled material and its prior location,

a statement, under penalty of perjury, that you believe the removal was a mistake or misidentification,

your name, address, and contact information,

a statement consenting to the jurisdiction of the federal courts in the United States,

your physical or electronic signature.

Upon receipt of a valid counter-notice, ITLDC may forward it to the original complainant and restore access to the material if legally permitted.

5. Repeat Infringer Policy

In accordance with the DMCA and applicable law, ITLDC maintains a policy for terminating accounts of customers who are determined to be repeat copyright infringers.

Termination decisions are made at ITLDC’s sole discretion and may include immediate suspension or permanent service termination.

6. No Legal Advice

Nothing on this page constitutes legal advice. ITLDC encourages all parties involved in copyright disputes to seek independent legal counsel.

7. Misuse of DMCA Process

Submitting false, misleading, or abusive DMCA notices or counter-notices may result in legal liability.

ITLDC reserves the right to reject or report abusive submissions and to take appropriate action under applicable law and the Master Service Agreement.

DMCA notices and counter-notices must be submitted using the official contact methods published on itldc.com.

Requests sent via informal channels, social media, or unrelated support tickets may not be processed.