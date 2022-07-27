Base de Conhecimento
Knowledgebase Web & Application Hosting Security & Compliance

What happens if my server receives a complaint about hosted content?

This article explains the steps taken when a server receives a complaint regarding hosted content, including potential warnings or service suspension.

Yaro
content complaint server suspension service warning content removal netiquette user rights

What happens if my server receives a complaint about hosted content?

We expect and insist that the content posted does not violate the law, netiquette, or anyone else’s rights.

If we receive a complaint about hosted content, depending on the category and source of the complaint, we can:

  • Warn you about the violation and demand removal of the content.
  • Immediately suspend the service.

Demand for Content Removal

In case of a demand to remove that content, we expect the user will:

  • Remove or block that content within 12-24 hours after receiving the demand.

If no confirmation of deletion or blocking is received, the service will be suspended.

Need Help?

Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you.

Contact Support

Related Articles

Browse more articles in these categories.

Knowledgebase Web & Application Hosting Security & Compliance