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What content is prohibited from being hosted on ITLDC servers?
This article outlines the types of content prohibited from being hosted on ITLDC servers to ensure compliance with legal standards and maintain a safe hosting environment.
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Prohibited Content on ITLDC Servers
Apart from the content that is forbidden by the law of a country where the service is located and Florida (USA) state law, the following types of content are forbidden and can’t be hosted on our servers:
- Fraudulent resources and fraud software
- IRC servers and clients
- Adult content, erotica, and pornography
- Public services like Proxy, VPN, TOR (private VPN are allowed)
- Remote network scanning and vulnerability search systems, hacking software
- Unlicensed use of copyright protected materials
- Cryptocurrency mining software
- Online casino
- HYIP (High Yield Investment Program) and financial pyramids
- Websites and resources of political parties
- UCE mailing and sites that are advertised with UCE
- Pharmaceutical products
- Content that contains incitement to hatred, violence, and racial discrimination
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