Base de Conhecimento
How to change RDP port in Windows
This guide explains how to change the default RDP port in Windows to enhance security or resolve conflicts.
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rdp windows port registry remote access networking
Step 1
Connect to your server using an RDP client or VNC console.
Step 2
Go to the Start menu and type in search “regedit”.
Step 3
Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Terminal Server\WinStations\RDP-Tcp.
Step 4
Find “PortNumber”.
Step 5
Double-click it.
Step 6
Select Decimal and type the port you want to use (By default, the port is 3389. Max value is 65535.) and click OK.
Step 7
Close the Registry Editor and restart your VDS.
Note: If you are using a firewall, configure it to permit a connection to the new port.
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