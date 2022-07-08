How can I view information about my service if I purchased it?

How to View Information About Your Purchased Service

Usually, after you purchased a service, you receive an email with server information. However, if you deleted this email or you don’t have access to it, you can easily see your server information in my.itldc.com.

STEP 1:

Go to my.itldc.com and open your Products/Services category.

STEP 2:

Select your service.

STEP 3:

Click the Instructions button.