Networking

Where to see data centers list Access our complete list of data centers through the provided link, and check availability while ordering services. Leia Mais

Setting up rDNS This guide explains how to set up reverse DNS (rDNS) for both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses using the ITLDC panel. Leia Mais

Can I change an IP address of a service? You typically cannot change a service's primary IP address, but you can order an additional IP address to use alongside it or as a replacement. Leia Mais

How to add additional IP? Learn how to add additional IP addresses to your server with this step-by-step guide for CentOS, Debian, and Windows Server. Leia Mais

What is the network connection speed on the VDS? This article explains the network connection speed for our SSD VDS products, including details on bandwidth policies and usage guidelines. Leia Mais

What is DDoS and how to prevent it Learn about DDoS attacks and effective prevention methods to protect your server or website. Leia Mais

How to limit access to SSH to one (or more) IPs Learn how to restrict SSH access to specific IP addresses using IPTables, Firewalld, and UFW across various Linux distributions. Leia Mais