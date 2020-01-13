Network and Server Upgrade Scheduled in EU1.AMS

From January 21 to 24, 2020, our engineers will be replacing network equipment in one of the busiest and most popular locations — EU1.AMS.

Our EU1.AMS site is the first in the European Union, located in two independent data centers in the Netherlands. To further develop and provide new services, we plan to replace all “top of the rack” switches with new Juniper EX devices, ensuring increased reliability, performance, and availability of services.

As a result of the upgrade, each rack, housing approximately 50 servers, will have two independent, redundant external channels to the backbone network at speeds ranging from 20 to 40 gigabits per second.

We also plan to add additional Juniper MX routers to connect even more external channels and redundant connections to traffic exchange points and IP-transit operators.

During the upgrade, no noticeable service interruptions are expected; however, at the moment of switching the ports of dedicated servers and VDS nodes, there may be packet loss or increased data transmission delays lasting 30-60 seconds.

If you have any questions regarding the planned work, please reach out to our technical support for consultations and clarifications. We will be happy to answer your questions!