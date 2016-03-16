St. Patrick’s Day — SSD VDS Sale!

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching and we’re excited to offer our popular SSD VDS at a crazy discount in honor of this fun and festive celebration 🙂

Getting the special price is very simple. Order any new SSD VDS in Ukraine, the Netherlands, the USA, Bulgaria, or Latvia and don’t forget to enter the coupon code STPATRICK. The special 33% discount will be activated automatically — which means you’ll get an excellent server for a very pleasant price starting from €2.35 per month!

Want to check which location best suits your projects? We have a Looking Glass in each location where you can view routes using traceroute, check ping, and download test files.

Share with your friends and note that the promo code is only available until March 20. Time is running out, so don’t miss this great opportunity to save 🙂

Join us!