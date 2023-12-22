Season’s Greetings and Spectacular Savings from ITLDC!
Celebrate the holidays with ITLDC's special offer! Enjoy 40% off on SSD VDS and warm wishes for the season from our family to yours.
As the festive lights brighten our streets and homes, we at ITLDC are thrilled to spread the cheer in our own special way. To all our valued clients and partners: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! As we bid farewell to another year and welcome new beginnings, we want to thank you for being part of our journey.
Unwrap Your Holiday Treat: 40% Off SSD VDS! 🎁
In the spirit of the season, we’re rolling out a holiday promotion that’s sure to add joy to your celebrations:
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40% Off on Any SSD/NVMe VDS: Whether you’re ordering new or renewing for a year, enjoy a festive 40% discount on any SSD/NVMe Virtual Dedicated Server.
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Valid from Now Until January 2nd: This offer lasts throughout the holiday season, giving you enough time to make your choice and celebrate the savings.
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The ITLDC Holiday Promise: No Coupon Codes, Just Pure Savings! 🌟
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All Sales are Final: Choose your perfect SSD/NVMe VDS plan and datacenter with confidence; these purchases are final.
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No Combined Discounts: The holiday offer stands alone and can’t be combined with other ongoing discounts.
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No Swaps: Looking to replace an existing service? This deal is exclusively for new orders or renewals, not for cancellation of existing services after ordering new one.
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Easy to Claim: No need for coupon codes; just select the one-year period at checkout, and your discount is automatically applied.
Warm Wishes from the ITLDC Family to Yours ❄️
As the year winds down, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your trust and partnership. May this festive season bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. Here’s to a bright and successful new year ahead, filled with innovative solutions and endless possibilities. 🎄🎉
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