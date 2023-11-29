Scheduled Network Maintenance Announcement – Los Angeles Datacenter

We would like to inform you about an upcoming scheduled network maintenance in our Los Angeles datacenter. This maintenance is a crucial step towards enhancing the performance of our network and facilitating the introduction of new services that demand increased capacity and bandwidth.

Maintenance Window: December 01 10:00 to December 03, 2023 19:00 PDT

Maintenance Details

During the maintenance window, which is scheduled from December 01 to December 03, 2023, between 10:00 and 19:00 local time (PDT), we will be upgrading or replacing nearly all network equipment within the Los Angeles datacenter.

Expected Impact

While we strive to minimize disruption, customers may experience short periods of packet loss or network unavailability lasting up to 10-15 minutes at various intervals during the maintenance window.

Why This Maintenance is Necessary

This comprehensive network upgrade is essential to ensure that we can continue to provide you with a reliable and high-performance network infrastructure. By investing in this upgrade, we are preparing our network to support new and advanced services, as well as meet the growing demands of your business.

What to Expect

Short periodic network interruptions of up to 10-15 minutes.

Our technical team will be working diligently to ensure that the maintenance is completed efficiently and with minimal disruption.

We will keep you informed of any significant updates or changes during the maintenance via our status page.

Your Data Security

Rest assured, we have taken all necessary precautions to safeguard your data during this maintenance process. Data integrity and security are paramount to us, and we will implement stringent measures to ensure no data is compromised during the upgrade.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to improve our network infrastructure to better serve you.

If you have any urgent concerns or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to our support team.

Thank you for entrusting us with your business. We look forward to providing you with an even more robust and reliable network after the completion of this maintenance.