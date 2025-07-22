🇬🇷 Say Hello to EU10.SKG – ITLDC Lands in Thessaloniki!

We’ve got some sunny news to share – our brand-new data center in Thessaloniki, Greece is officially online! Meet EU10.SKG, your gateway to powerful infrastructure right in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Yes, we love a good beach day as much as the next sysadmin – but this isn’t just about sunshine and olives. This is about ultrafast NVMe storage, rock-solid networking, and enterprise-grade performance, now just a hop away from Athens, Sofia, Istanbul, and beyond.

🎉 Launch Week Promo – Opa!

To celebrate this new location (and maybe sneak in a few gyros), we’re offering a one-week-only launch discount:

👉 30% OFF

All NVMe VDS plans and available standard dedicated servers in SKG

Valid from July 21–28, 2025, this is your chance to try out our new Greek platform at a sweet, tzatziki-smooth price.

Why SKG?

Besides the feta and fabulous coastline? Here’s what SKG brings to the table:

🌍 Strategic Balkan and Eastern Med location

⚡ Low-latency connectivity to Europe, Middle East & North Africa

🛡️ Top-tier infrastructure with power redundancy & security

🚀 NVMe VDS and dedicated servers ready to deploy – instantly

Whether you’re launching a regional project, setting up a CDN node, personal VPN or just expanding your hosting empire – EU10.SKG has your back (and bandwidth).

Don’t Miss the Discount

This deal only lasts one week – and server stock is limited.

Get your 👉 NVMe VDS or dedicated machine (LC-class and E-class available in stock!) in Greece while it’s hot and use promo code OPA30

Sun, sea, olives, gyros – and your own high-performance server in Greece.

What could be better?