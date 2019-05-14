Portainer — Managing Docker Containers

Using microservices based on Docker containers is becoming increasingly popular - it is convenient, allows for easy project scalability, data migration, and significantly improves security for many types of applications. Many users prefer a user-friendly graphical control panel - this is exactly why we recommend the Portainer management interface.

Portainer is installed as a regular Docker container, just like other Docker applications. As usual, we’ll use any SSD VDS and choose CentOS 7 as our operating system. After installing the operating system, we will connect to our server using any SSH client. We will install support for Docker, iptables, and start all necessary services:

systemctl stop firewalld systemctl disable firewalld yum -y install iptables-services yum -y install epel-release curl -fsSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh systemctl start docker systemctl enable docker

Now, let’s install and start the Portainer container:

docker volume create portainer_data docker run -d -p 9000:9000 -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v portainer_data:/data portainer/portainer

The first command creates a persistent storage volume called portainer_data - this is necessary so that its data and settings are preserved during reinstallation or updates. The second command installs and starts Portainer, whose management interface will be accessible on port 9000.

Let’s check if the container with our management panel is running using the command docker ps :

[root@docker-test ~ ]# docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES d0edb80f6cf7 portainer/portainer "/portainer" 7 seconds ago Up 6 seconds 0.0.0.0:9000 - > 9000/tcp mystifying_heisenberg

Great! Now, let’s open our favorite browser and connect to our server using port 9000:

We set a password and then choose the operational mode for our panel. Since we are using only one server, we select the local mode.

Now, let’s go to our Endpoint, which is named local . Let’s attempt to deploy an application - like WordPress along with all its necessary components.

In the App Templates section, we select the template named WordPress.

This template includes two containers - a MySQL server and WordPress along with PHP and Apache. We specify the desired MySQL password (it will also be indicated in the WordPress settings and in the MySQL user account), start the installation process, and in a couple of minutes our stack is ready!

As usual, we can check which containers are running using the command line with the command docker ps :

[root@docker-test ~ ]# docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 91b7377be5b8 wordpress:latest "docker-entrypoint.s…" 3 hours ago Up 3 hours 0.0.0.0:32768 - > 80/tcp wp1_wordpress_1 71a7f0d41f5f mysql:5.7 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 3 hours ago Up 3 hours 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp wp1_db_1 1a2fa98185df portainer/portainer "/portainer" 3 hours ago Up 3 hours 0.0.0.0:9000 - > 9000/tcp mystifying_heisenberg

Note that WordPress will be available by default on a non-standard external port - in this case, 32768. If necessary, in the WordPress container settings, you can change the port to 80, but it would be better to additionally install a container with nginx and use that product for traffic proxying, enabling SSL, etc. Moreover, using nginx to handle external connections is justified in situations where you need to host additional websites or applications. In this case, the additional applications will use separate, unique ports, and with nginx and the use of proxy_pass directives, you can configure nearly unlimited simultaneous operations of multiple applications within a single Docker node.

Docker is a convenient and powerful tool. We recommend it!