New Datacenter – UA2.IEV: Kyiv, Ukraine!

We continue to increase the number of our datacenters – welcome the new location in Kyiv! This is our second datacenter in Ukraine and now it is designed to house mainly SSD VDS and NVMe-optimized servers.

During the deployment of this data center, we not only prepared new virtualization hypervisors based on Xeon Scalable and AMD EPYC – we transferred all SSD VDS from our UA1.KHA data center to UA2.IEV. The migration of services took place imperceptibly for users, without server reboots and delays in order processing.

Today, the UA2.IEV location provides hosting for most of the SSD VDS in this region. For those who need more powerful solutions, we offer dedicated servers with Xeon E processors and NVMe drives in this data center. The first batch of servers has a limited quantity – order your NVMe dedicated server now!

This week we are giving away a coupon for a 40% discount for any new SSD VDS in the new UA2.IEV datacenter! Select your SSD VDS plan then choose UA2.IEV on the first step and do not forget to enter the code KYIVPROMO in the special field. For the SSD VDS 1G plan, the minimum term for a promotional order is 3 months; for other plans – any, from 1 to 12 months. The coupon can be used until 00:00 on December 20, 2021, and the conditions of the promotion are standard.

Get connected and enjoy your new SSD VDS!