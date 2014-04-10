We Are Looking for Authors (and Paying for Your Articles)!

We offer collaboration to those who want to share their experiences in system administration, Linux/UNIX system maintenance, and website support. We announce the launch of the ITLDC_TW technical writers support program — we pay a cash reward of €25 for each article written for our website and knowledge base. Let’s share our knowledge!

Below are the questions and answers about the ITLDC_TW program. Take a look at them and let’s work together. Join us!

Who Can Participate in ITLDC_TW?

We invite anyone interested to participate in the program — regardless of whether you are our client or not. What is essential is the desire and ability to work on your technical articles directly related to UNIX system administration, monitoring systems, automating routine tasks, deploying applications, web hosting, and virtualization. Of course, participants are expected to express their thoughts clearly.

How to Join the ITLDC_TW Program?

If you have not done so already, register in the self-service system (my.uaservers.net). After that, choose the desired topic for your article (a list of possible topics is below) and write your article. Once the article is ready, send it to tutorial(at)itldc.com, making sure to include your self-service system login in the email note. Your article will be reviewed for publication within 1-3 days, and if necessary, we will ask you to clarify or change the article. Once the article is published on our website, you will have the opportunity to receive a reward.

What is the Reward Amount, and How is it Paid?

For each article published on our website, we credit your billing account €25.00. You can use this amount to pay for any services — SSD VDS, server rental, purchasing a control panel license, etc. Upon your request, we can pay the reward via Webmoney (WME) or PayPal, in which case a fee of €10.00 is charged for each payment to your address.

What is the Recommended Article Structure?

At the beginning of the article, we recommend creating a preamble — describe the task and solutions used in a few sentences. In the main part, describe in detail the path to solving the problem, examples, code, and so on. If necessary, images and other resources whose distribution is permitted by relevant licenses can be used. In the final part of the article, you should provide a link to the official documentation and additional sources of information.

Should Articles be Original?

We insist that articles be original and created specifically for our website. Please do not rewrite existing articles from the internet — present your own solutions and share your own experiences.

Is it Allowed to Translate Articles?

Yes, this is possible under two conditions — you must agree on the topic with us and obtain permission from the original author to use the translation of their article on our website.

Can I Indicate Authorship and Link to My Own Website?

We will be happy to include your name, photograph (your Gravatar), and a link to your website in the article for which you are the author.

What Topics are Possible for Articles?

We largely rely on your capabilities, qualifications, and inspiration. Here is a non-exhaustive, sample list of topics that interest our visitors:

Security of Linux servers

Website setup and migration on popular CMS

Creation of custom CDNs

Automation with Ansible

Using fail2ban, csf, etc.

LAMP optimization

DNS

Mail servers, anti-spam

Monitoring servers and applications

VPN configuration

Virtualization systems

Do you want to write a guide or an article on another related topic? Great, we will gladly publish it!

Can an Article be Published on My Blog or Another Website?

Articles participating in this program can be published on another resource no earlier than 10 days after publication on our site. You must provide a link to the original URL.

In What Cases Can an Article be Rejected?

We reserve the right to refuse publication of your article with an explanation of the reason for the refusal. Articles will not be accepted for publication if they: