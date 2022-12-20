ITLDC News – December 2022

We did not publish updates for November – we are fixing this. Let’s talk about what’s new at ITLDC.

Black Friday Success

Black Friday was a success – we activated thousands of instances with discounts for our customers! To deploy these new virtual servers, we added new high-performance servers to the cloud in some locations, primarily in the United States.

In EU1.AMS, we completed a major hostnodes upgrade – it was an important step to keep the cost of services stable amid fluctuations in the energy market.

There is a small shortage of LC-class Dedicated Servers in the US right now, but we are addressing this by adding new hardware. In MIA, we will add these platforms within a week or less, while the rest of the locations have equipment in transit.

In Europe, LC servers are available in most datacenters. Servers with Xeon E are available in most locations in stock for immediate deployment, with additional batches arriving in early to mid-January.

Ongoing Operations

We continue to operate in UA1 and UA2, with services available (albeit with some restrictions). In UA2.IEV, dedicated servers with SSD, NVME, and HDD are available for instant order, and we add new hardware every 1-2 weeks. Unfortunately, at UA1.KHA, dedicated servers are currently not offered, but SSD VDS remain available.

New Locations

And finally, yes, we are working on introducing new locations in the coming months!

Be safe and peace be with you.

Truly yours, ITLDC Team.