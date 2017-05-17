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New SSD VDS — more memory and even more speed!
Discover our new SSD VDS, offering enhanced memory and lightning-fast speeds, perfect for websites and personal VPNs.
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SSD VDS cloud hosting performance virtual server internet speed
New SSD VDS — More Memory and Even More Speed!
Introducing the new SSD VDS from ITLDC — with double the memory, mirrored high-speed SSD drives, and hurricane-speed unlimited Internet access!
Plans Overview
- SSD VDS 1GB (EUR 3.49 per month): With 1GB of RAM, ideal for low to medium traffic websites and personal VPNs, featuring fast, unlimited internet access.
- SSD VDS 2GB (EUR 6.99 per month): Double the memory and additional CPU cores for improved performance across websites and databases.
- SSD VDS 4GB (EUR 13.99): Comparable to a small server with 4GB of RAM and 4 Intel Xeon E5 processor cores, perfect for corporate resources.
- SSD VDS 8GB (EUR 27.99): Our advanced plan with 8 cores and 8GB of memory at an affordable price for more demanding applications.
Features
- Guaranteed memory allocation at the start of the virtual machine.
- Pre-allocated SSD storage with RAID1+0 mirroring for reliability.
- Unlimited high-speed network connection of 1 Gbps.
- Latest KVM/QEMU hypervisor versions for seamless service updates.
Join us! Our new SSD VDS in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Latvia, and the United States are available for order — activation occurs within minutes.
Want a discount on your first payment?
Order any virtual server on SSD drives, enter coupon AWESOME-VDS and get a 25% discount! Save even more with longer commitment periods.
Need Help?
Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues.Contact Support