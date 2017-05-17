New SSD VDS — More Memory and Even More Speed!

Introducing the new SSD VDS from ITLDC — with double the memory, mirrored high-speed SSD drives, and hurricane-speed unlimited Internet access!

Plans Overview

SSD VDS 1GB (EUR 3.49 per month) : With 1GB of RAM, ideal for low to medium traffic websites and personal VPNs, featuring fast, unlimited internet access.

: With 1GB of RAM, ideal for low to medium traffic websites and personal VPNs, featuring fast, unlimited internet access. SSD VDS 2GB (EUR 6.99 per month) : Double the memory and additional CPU cores for improved performance across websites and databases.

: Double the memory and additional CPU cores for improved performance across websites and databases. SSD VDS 4GB (EUR 13.99) : Comparable to a small server with 4GB of RAM and 4 Intel Xeon E5 processor cores, perfect for corporate resources.

: Comparable to a small server with 4GB of RAM and 4 Intel Xeon E5 processor cores, perfect for corporate resources. SSD VDS 8GB (EUR 27.99): Our advanced plan with 8 cores and 8GB of memory at an affordable price for more demanding applications.

Features

Guaranteed memory allocation at the start of the virtual machine.

Pre-allocated SSD storage with RAID1+0 mirroring for reliability.

Unlimited high-speed network connection of 1 Gbps.

Latest KVM/QEMU hypervisor versions for seamless service updates.

Join us! Our new SSD VDS in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Latvia, and the United States are available for order — activation occurs within minutes.

Want a discount on your first payment?

Order any virtual server on SSD drives, enter coupon AWESOME-VDS and get a 25% discount! Save even more with longer commitment periods.