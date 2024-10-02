ITLDC Expands to Milan – Ciao Italia! 🇮🇹

Buongiorno! We’ve got some molto bene news to share – our new datacenter in Milan, Italy is officially up and running! That’s right, we’ve planted our flag in the land of espresso, fashion, and now… blazing-fast cloud services.

After installing, testing, and then testing again (because we’re a little preciso like that), our virtualization cluster is fully operational. In fact, hundreds of new services have already been ordered and activated. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of room for you!

What’s in Store at MXP?

It’s abbastanza standard, but in the best way possible! Here’s what we’re serving up in Milan:

Lightning-fast SSD/NVMe VDS plans with deployment times that are faster than you can say “ciao”. A few clicks, and you’re live in seconds.

NVMe and SSD dedicated servers – pre-installed, ready to go, and without any waiting. Instant access to all the power and performance you need, with support for all modern operating systems.

Whether you’re launching a website, running high-traffic applications, or setting up a global cloud network, Milan’s got you covered. Our Italian hardware is as robusto as it gets!

Time to Celebrate – Andiamo! 🎉

To celebrate the grand opening of our Milan (MXP) datacenter, we’re offering a 30% discount on all SSD/NVMe VDS plans and (wait for it…) dedicated servers! Simply use the coupon code MILANO when placing your order in Italy. But act fast – this deal is solo available for the next 7 days!

How to Grab Your Slice of the Action:

Choose your SSD/NVMe VDS plan or dedicated server. Enter the code MILANO at checkout. Enjoy your 30% discount and bravissimo cloud performance.

Pro tip: Make sure to complete your order and payment before October 10. After that, the deal will disappear faster than your last plate of spaghetti!

Milan is calling, and ITLDC is ready to deliver top-notch cloud services with the Italian flair you deserve. Whether you’re a new customer or a longtime friend, we can’t wait for you to experience the speed, reliability, and charm of our new location.

Grazie mille for being part of the ITLDC journey. We’ll see you in Milan!

Cheers (and cin cin)!