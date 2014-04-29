Dedicated Servers in the USA — Now Taking Orders!

We are introducing a new service — renting dedicated servers in the USA (Los Angeles, California). As always, we offer only new, modern Supermicro platforms with built-in remote management modules and IP KVM. We provide the most in-demand configurations that are popular in our European locations.

For instance, the most affordable server US-I3-8 based on the Intel I3 Ivy Bridge CPU is often used by small hosting providers and website owners, while configurations based on Intel Xeon E3 are typically used for more resource-intensive projects and for VDS/VPS hosting.

A new batch of servers is already being assembled in the data center and will be available for use after mandatory testing. Join us!