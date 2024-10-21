Data Security: What ITLDC Will (and Won’t) Ask You For

At ITLDC, security is our top priority, and we want to keep things crystal clear when it comes to your data and account safety. That’s why we’ll never ask you for certain sensitive information – and if you ever get asked for it from someone claiming to be us, consider it a red flag! 🚩

Here’s what we WILL NOT ask you for:

Your full bank card number – We don’t need it! For verification purposes, we might ask for the last 4 digits, but that’s it.

– We don’t need it! For verification purposes, we might ask for the last 4 digits, but that’s it. Your password for our self-service portal or service management panels. Your login credentials are yours alone.

for our self-service portal or service management panels. Your login credentials are yours alone. Direct payments to random wallets, bank accounts, or PayPal addresses. Always follow the payment instructions on your official ITLDC invoice or during the checkout process.

One Exception: Access for Advanced Support 🔧

The only time we might ask for a service password is if you’ve requested advanced assistance with the operating system on your VDS or bare metal server. And even then, we ask you to:

Set a temporary password.

Provide it securely in a support ticket.

Change it immediately once the issue is resolved.

We don’t use any “default passwords,” “universal keys,” or secret backdoors. It’s a core principle at ITLDC: you and only you should have access to your server and data.

Your security is in your hands – and we’re here to help, without crossing any boundaries. Thanks for trusting ITLDC to keep your data safe!