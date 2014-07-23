Centos 7: Ready for Use
Discover the key features of CentOS 7, the latest version of the popular Linux distribution built on RHEL 7. This release brings significant improvements and support for new technologies.
CentOS 7: Ready for Use
Recently, on July 7th, the new version of the most popular Linux distribution — CentOS 7 — was released. This release is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and contains a significant amount of new features. The main ones are:
- System kernel updated to version 3.10.0
- Support for Docker/Linux Containers
- Integrated support for VMware Tools
- OpenJDK-7 used as the base JDK
- Support for LVM snapshots for ext4 and XFS
- Transition to
systemd,
firewalld, and bootloader
GRUB2
XFSnow used as the default filesystem
- Integrated support for iSCSI and FCoE in the kernel
- Support for the time synchronization protocol PTPv2
- Compatibility with 40G Ethernet adapters
- Installation possible on hardware supporting UEFI Secure Boot mode
The CentOS developers have launched a special website dedicated to the new release and key updates at seven.centos.org.
The new version of CentOS is available for installation and is supported by all our dedicated servers and SSD VDS. We recommend planning to use this new release for new projects. Although support for CentOS 6.x is stated until 2020, many key updates and new versions of application software will only be available in “seven.”
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